Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Haluschak, Wolf offer game predictions, MVP selections

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Super Bowl Preview – 2:9:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf and Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak preview Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, 3:30 p.m.) between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Included are game predictions, a breakdown of Joe Burrow’s swagger and also thoughts on Tom Brady’s recent retirement.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
New York Islanders erupt for 5 goals in first period, roll to 6-3 win over Canucks
Next story
Canada wins 2 Olympic silver, 2 bronze in a good day in Beijing

Just Posted

Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society volunteer Michelle Duffels hitting a thorny foe at the end of 26B Avenue east of 272 Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley volunteers freed up native plants from invasive blackberries

Black Press Media file
Homicide detectives investigating after individual found dead in Langley

Undated Google Maps image of Chartwell Langley Gardens
18 infected in COVID outbreak at Langley’s Chartwell Gardens

Rob Sedleski of Brookswood grabbed a picture along 48th Avenue, as the fog burned off to reveal a sunny Sunday morning with spring-like conditions. “I was so struck by the beauty of the sunlight’s interaction with the fog and the trees, that I was inspired to pull over and take a few pictures… It was just such a peaceful and ethereal moment that I had to capture.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Morning fog doesn’t deter walker