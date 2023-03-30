Langley Curling Centre is the venue for this year’s Nifty 50 Ladies Bonspiel, which gets under Monday, April 3.(Langley Advance Times file)

Nifty 50 Ladies Bonspiel comes to Langley

36 teams and 144 Curlers to play at the Langley Curling Centre

Nifty 50 Ladies Bonspiel will bring 36 teams and 144 Curlers to the Langley Curling Centre at George Preston Rec Centre on Monday, April 3, with opening ceremonies that will see the players piped in at 11 a.m.

Now in its 54th year, the annual event is for curlers 50 years of age, as of December 31 of the previous year, and members of Curl BC at the time.

The goal of the event is to bring together women curlers, over the age of 50, from all over B.C.

The inaugural Nifty Fifty was held in 1968, when 125 women curlers from throughout British Columbia participated in a senior women’s bonspiel at the Royal City Curling Club.

The name, Provincial Nifty Fifty Bonspiel was selected in 1973.

READ ALSO: Team Craig and Team Gushulak win Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Good ice and new rocks: why B.C. champions practiced at Langley Curling Centre

curlingLangley

