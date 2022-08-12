Nine medals and five new club records as Langley Olympians Swim Club wraps season

Competed against top national-level swimmers at Canadian Junior and Senior championships

Langley Olympian Swim Club swimmers won nine medals and set five new club records at the Canadian Junior and Senior championships in Montreal. (from left) Katie Schroeder, Leila Fack, Macey Larsen, and Aidan Erikson. (LOSC)

Langley Olympian Swim Club swimmers ended their season on a high note, taking nine medals and setting five new club records at the Canadian Junior and Senior championships in Montreal.

Running from July 25th to August 1st, the meet hosted 634 of Canada’s best national level swimmers.

Langley’s Katelyn Schroeder, 16, competing in the Women’s 15- 17 category won two gold medals, taking the 100m backstroke and setting a new LOSC record in the process.

Schroeder won her second gold medal in the 200m Backstroke.

READ ALSO: Langley Olympians Swim Club shines at B.C.provincial championships

Leila Fack, 15, swimming in the Women’s 15-17 Category won two silver medals, the first in the 100m Butterfly with a LOSC record breaking time, and one in the 50m freestyle with another LOSC record.

Macey Larson, 14, competing in the Women’s 13-14 and 15-17 categories, won a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke, and bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Aidan Erickson, 17 , swimming in the Men’s 16-18 category, won two bronze medals, the first in the 3000m freestyle relay, and the second in the 200m freestyle.

Madisen Jacques, 16, in the Women’s 15-17 category, won a bronze medal in the 200m butterfly.

As well, Yeonwoo Choi, 14 finished fourth in the 200m beaststroke; Finn Parr (15 Years, Men’s 16 – 18 Category), 15 placed fourth in the 1500m freestyle, and Jihoon Bae, 15, placed eighth in the 400m freestyle.

READ ALSO: Hilary Metcalfe inducted into Langley Olympians Swim Club Hall of Fame

It was the last meet of the 2021 – 2022 swim season for LOSC swimmers.

LangleySwimming