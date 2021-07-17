No joy for Langley Junior Thunder as teams drop two close road games

The LEC-based lacrosse teams went down to defeat Wednesday night

Trevayne Hunter scored two goals against the Adanacs Wednesday but couldn’t lift the Thunder to a win.(Damon James/Langley Events Centre files)

Both Langley Thunder junior lacrosse teams dropped a pair of close road games on Wednesday, July 14.

The Junior A squad was at the Poirier Sports Complex where they were on the short end of a 7-5 score against the Coquitlam Adanacs in BC Junior A Lacrosse League action.

And over at the Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, Langley’s Junior Tier 1 team could not hold an early lead, losing 8-7 to the Ridge Meadows Burrards in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League play.

The Tier 1 squad was looking for a second straight victory and saw their record fall to 1-3 while the Junior A Thunder sit at 0-3.

The Adanacs led 4-2 after one period and while the Thunder cut the deficit to a single goal with a period to play, Langley could not find the equalizer as Coquitlam hung on for the 7-5 win.

Trevayne Hunter led the Thunder with a pair of goals while Cody Malawsky scored once and set up two other goals. Isaac Ngyou had the other Langley goal. Troy Cuzzetto made 40 saves in the Thunder goal, including stopping 20 of 21 shots in the second period alone.

The Adanacs’ David Charney led his team with four goals while Jack Charbonneau had two goals and five points.

The Thunder are back at it on July 15 as they host the Delta Islanders at Langley Events Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m. and is available to stream for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

READ ALSO: Langley Thunder down New West

Langley’s Tier 1 team had a great first period as they jumped out to a 4-2 lead in Maple Ridge, but the Burrards knotted the score at six with a period to play and then scored twice to the Thunder’s one goal in the final frame.

Andrew Joseph scored twice for the Thunder with Braiden Struss, Curtis Goode, Kai Maenpaa, Tristan Kirkham, and Bailey Vanichuk each scoring once. Josh Bramley finished with four assists.

Langley is back in action on July 16 as they visit the Burnaby Lakers at Bill Copeland Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre