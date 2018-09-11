Kodiaks No. 31 Ethan Bernardin fends off a Bear, backed up by No. 14 Adam Brass. Photo courtesy Tara Hawkins

North Langley Kodiaks swamp Surrey Bears

A rain-soaked match ends well

The visiting North Langley Kodiaks defeated the North Surrey Bears 20-0 on a soggy field Sunday afternoon.

Steady rain limited both teams ability to pass the ball so most of the offense came via the ground game.

Kevin Morrison was a standout on a powerful Kodiak’s offensive line that regularly proved too much for the Bears defenders. And despite a slippery football center Zach Rohan consistently got the ball to quarterback Austin Balzer.

Ethan Bernardin led the Kodiaks running attack with 160 yards while Connor Hurley added another 47.

Ciaran Davies was a force up the middle as he rumbled for 43 yards and scored both North Langley touchdowns.

Despite the wet field Kodiak kicker Charlie May had a perfect afternoon as he was successful on his only field goal attempt while converting both North Langley scores.

The North Langley defense took full advantage of the slippery conditions as they forced four Bears turnovers.

May and Wesley Begg each had an interception while Nolan Speers and Austin Benzel each recovered a fumble.

Eric Bouma had several key tackles and while forcing one of the fumbles.

The Kodiak’s defense also contributed to the scoring as their relentless pressure late in the 3rd quarter forced the Bears to concede a safety.

With the win the Kodiaks improve to a perfect 2-0 as they look ahead to next weekend when they travel to Victoria and take on the Spartans.

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild's Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week
VIDEO: Back to back wins for Langley Rivermen

