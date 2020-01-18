Praise Olatoke set a Spartans record in the 60 metres, clocking a personal best time of 6.82 to finish second in the preliminaries Friday at the Golden Bear Open in Edmonton (TWU photo)

Olatoke sets new Spartans record in Edmonton

Langley-based university off to a good start at Golden Bear Open

Trinity Western’s Praise Olatoke set a Spartans record in the 60 metres, clocking a personal best time of 6.82 to finish second in the preliminaries Friday at the Golden Bear Open in Edmonton at the Universiade Pavilion.

Olatoke broke the Spartans record of 6.88, which was held by both Calum Innes and James Linde. Olatoke betters his previous personal best of 6.90, which he ran at last year’s U SPORTS Championships. His time of 6.82 also automatically qualifies him for this year’s U SPORTS Championships.

The men’s 4x200m, with Trinity runners Kenny Blackman Jr., Ben Tjernagel, Romain Tourvieille De Labrouhe and Olatoke also ran an automatic qualification time, crossing the line in 1:29.03.

TWU head coach Shane Weibe called Praise’s performance “outstanding.”

“The men’s relay performance was fantastic,” Weibe added.

“They had great passing and it was an excellent showing.”

READ MORE: Langley-based Trinity Western University sprinter will run for Great Britain

READ MORE: Trinity Western athletes take top honours at Canada West

In the 3000m, Spartan Josh Woolgar had a personal best time of 8:37.73 to finish seventh, crushing his previous best of 8:48.96, which he ran last week.

On the women’s side of the 3000m, Joanna Williamswas second in 10:10.49, while Christina Sevsek had a personal best time of 10:23.00 to finish sixth.

Nikita Bradshaw finished seventh in the pentathlon with 3,021 points – a result that ranks her third all-time in TWU history within the women’s pentathlon.

In the heptathlon, Chris Weiss led the way through the first day, with 2,597 points, while Dominic Luccock (Delta, B.C.) is fourth with 2,511 points, Ethan Foster, a Langley native, is fifth with 2,497 points and Evan Castellani (Mission, B.C.) is eighth with 2,340 points.

Spartans will compete on Day 2 of the Golden Bear Open Saturday as well as at the University of Washington Open in Seattle.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Announcer hopes to breathe life into Plains Cree language with hockey broadcasts

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire displaces Fort Langley senior, 86

Police investigate early morning blaze

Critter Care calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Olatoke sets new Spartans record in Edmonton

Langley-based university off to a good start at Golden Bear Open

VIDEO: Newbie Giants helps defeat Victoria 4-1 in Langley Friday

The G-Men play Saturday in Victoria before hosting Kamloops on home ice at LEC on Sunday afternoon

Aldergrove newspaper boys brave the snow

Aldergrove Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

VIDEO: Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

VIDEO: Highway 1 left looking like winter war zone with dozens of stranded vehicles

Tow-truck driver says 30 vehicles still dot snowly landscape, including one rolled-over dairy truck

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Most Read