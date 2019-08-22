Evan Kimm has mostly done basketball but recently tried high jump and has been assessed by Olympic experts as having the skills for rowing. (RBC Training Ground photo)

Olympic assessment pegs Langley basketball player as a rowing natural

Evan Kimm is headed to the national talent search as part of the RBC Training Ground program

Langley’s Evan Kimm has spent a lot of time on the basketball court, but when the RBC Training Ground Olympic experts took a look at his athletic skills, they wanted to put him on the water.

In the spring, he took part in the training ground talent search for future Olympic athletes. The results were a surprise – he should be a rower not a thrower.

“I’m really interested in playing new sports. I’ve been playing basketball all my life,” he said.

The teen has impressed the Canadian Olympic Committee which invited him to a national training event later this month in Calgary, the only Langley athlete chosen.

“I’m really excited to go to Calgary,” said Kimm, a centre with the 2018 Team BC U15 basketball team.

It took an outsider’s perspective on Kimm’s abilities to see that he may be more successful in another sport.

His sport background, combined with his measurements (height and armspan) results in speed, power, strength, and endurance benchmark tests, caught the eye of Olympic talent scouts, according to organizers.

But first there was an obstacle. He admits to being a bit intimidated about taking on a water sport.

“I did have a really big fear of water but I kind of got over it when I started practicing,” he said.

He hasn’t gotten out onto the water as much as he would like.

“Rowing makes sense,” Kimm said. “I have the strength.… It kind of opened my eyes to all the other sports that I could be successful in.”

The 16-year-old who is about to start Grade 11 would like to take his sports as far as he can in life but for now, he’s focused on how it links with education.

“I’d love to play sports professionally. If I could get a scholarship for anything, that’s my main goal right now,” the Brookswood Secondary student said.

Kimm’s Olympic journey continues with a trip to Calgary as one of 100 athletes invited to the national finals of the talent search.

He is now in a group of 100 athletes who will compete for funding (by redoing the benchmark tests) and a spot on one of eight partner National Sport Organization (NSO) teams at the RBC Training Ground National Final on Sept. 14 in Calgary.

Thirty athletes at the event will be awarded funding and sign up with a national program.

Transportation to Calgary, hotel and food are all included for the invited athletes.

At the event Kimm will also have the chance to pick the brains of Olympic champions Justin Kripps (bobsleigh, 2018), Patrick Chan (team figure skating, 2018) and Penny Oleksiak (100m freestyle swim, 2018), who are all on site to inspire the participants. Tokyo 2020 medal hopeful Melissa Humana-Paredes (world number 1, beach volleyball) will also be on site.

RBC Training Ground has tested over 7,000 athletes at 98 free local events in 35 different Canadian communities. Kimm’s mom told him about the local training camp held at the Langley Events Centre.

“It just sounded interesting to get ranked, so I thought I’d try it out,” Kimm said. “I wasn’t sure how far I’d go.”

• READ More: Langley hosts regional assessment camp

 

Evan Kimm has mostly done basketball but recently tried high jump and has been assessed by Olympic experts as having the skills for rowing. (RBC Training Ground photo)

Previous story
World cup: A party within a party in Langley
Next story
Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

Just Posted

Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

Hint: it didn’t have much to do with horses, according to one Kyle King

VIDEO: Try this on for size… free suits!

Langley Moores donates hundreds of outfits to WorkBC that people in need can wear for job interviews

World cup: A party within a party in Langley

tbird offers ringside way to take in sights and sounds of horse action this Sunday

RibFest smokes last year’s totals

An estimated $100,000 was raised by local Rotary clubs

Mural for Aldergrove murder victim remains as Freshco renovates

Kyle ‘Newbie’ Marud’s unsolved 2007 murder, still on the minds Aldergrove residents

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

North Van music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

B.C. man on trial for daughters’ murders says an intruder broke in

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Most Read