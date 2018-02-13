OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

Team Canada picked up three medals on day four of the PyeongChang Olympic Games and scored another win in women’s ice hockey.

While you were sleeping:

Canadian athletes did their country proud on Monday as they hit 10 medals overall after only four days of competition.

The women’s ice hockey team beat Finland 4-1 in round robin play late last night. Vancouver’s Meghan Agosta scored the first goal and Marie-Philip Poulin, Melodie Daoust and Jillian Saulnier picked up the next three for a resounding win. The team takes on the U.S. at 1.10 a.m. PST on Feb. 15.

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won curling gold in the mixed doubles event, beating Switzerland 10-3 early Tuesday morning.

“It’s surreal, to be honest. I don’t think even the first one has sunk in and I don’t think it ever will,” said Lawes.

“But it’s just a dream come true to represent our country on the world’s biggest stage, and to be able to bring this home for Canada is so special.”

Alex Gough brought home Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in luge with a bronze in the women’s singles event.

“It’s a culmination of all that hard work. It’s everything paying off. It’s four years of keeping going and committing to another Games and getting a reward at the end of it.”

Kim Boutin took home the bronze in women’s short track 500m speed skating.

“A lot of work has gone behind this and I’m really proud to win this medal. It’s a lot of emotion right now,” Boutin said.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Men’s roundrobin

Canadian curlers take on Italy as they work their way towards the podium.

5:30 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s halfpipe

Whistler’s Derek Livingston will be fighting for gold in the men’s halfpipe.

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Biathlon – Women’s individual 15km

Prince George-born Sarah Beaudry will compete in the women’s biathlon.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Sure, there are medals to be won but you’ve got to keep the Olympic House clean too! Luckily, a certain athlete as up to the task:

