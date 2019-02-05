Ontario police called after as many as 30 parents brawl after hockey game

As many as 30 parents were engaged in the altercation after the game had finished

Police say they were called to investigate a brawl involving as many as 30 parents following a hockey game in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP say they were called to the an arena around 5 p.m. on Sunday by a resident reporting a large fight.

Officers say several parents had become involved in a verbal altercation that escalated and turned into a fight.

Police say that as many as 30 parents were engaged in the altercation after the game had finished.

The crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018
Next story
‘We want seven!’ Huge crowds fete Patriots on Super Bowl win

Just Posted

Langley couple prepares for first time in the spotlight

Linda Wack and her husband Kevin are rehearsing to be in a production of Understood Betsy.

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

Langley director tackles technicalities in upcoming farce

Jacq Ainsworth is directing Theatre in the Country’s Noises Off, which opens Thursday, Feb. 14.

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Most Read