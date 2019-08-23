Orangeville dominates in Minto Cup Game 2 against Victoria

The Shamrocks pushed the Northmen but couldn’t find a way to victory

They played a solid 20 minutes in game one and doubled that to a good 40-minute effort in game two, but the Victoria Shamrocks know they need a full, 60-minute effort if they want any shot of beating the Orangeville Northmen.

The Shamrocks were up 3-2 following one period and trailed just 6-5 after 40 minutes but the Northmen scored all five goals of the third period to win game two of the 2019 Minto Cup Junior A National Championship by an 11-5 score on Thursday night at Langley Events Centre.

The Northmen lead the best-of-five championship series 2-0 with a chance to win the organization’s seventh Minto Cup when the series resumes Friday (Aug. 23) night. Game time is 7 p.m.

“We have to put 60 (minutes) together to win,” stressed Shamrocks coach Terry Dennett, who was much happier with the team’s start, especially considering during the round-robin and in game one against Orangeville, Victoria was outscored 12-1 combined in those two first periods.

“Good start, but then the momentum swung over and we saw the experience that Orangeville has,” he said.

Orangeville has trailed just four times the entire tournament and game two was also the first time they went into the dressing room behind on the scoreboard as Victoria was up 3-2 following the first period.

“I thought we did a good of sticking with it. I think we had some good chances in the first period. In the second period, we got our transition game going and that ignited the energy in us,” said Northmen coach Bruce Codd.

Orangeville came out of the locker room and scored four straight to take the lead for good with Kyle Waters notching the first of his three on the night and Jonathan Donville adding the other three as he finished with four goals in the game.

In game one, the story was Dylan Watson, who scored seven of his team’s goals while Donville registered the other three in a 10-8 win. The dynamic duo combined for 19 points in the game one effort and have either scored or set up 45 of the team’s 56 goals through five games.

Watson was held to a single goal in game two but with Donville (four goals, two assists) and Waters (three goals, one assist), the Northmen did not miss a beat. It was Waters’ second-straight four-point game.

Ty Thompson (one goal, two assists), Mike McCannell (one goal, one assist) and Zack Deaken (one goal) rounded out the Orangeville attack. Rylan Hartley made 34 saves in the Northmen net.

“Since we added Jon Donville, they have taken turns on who is having the big night, so it is nice to have multiple guys. I thought we had some secondary scoring,” Codd said. “We can’t rely on just two scorers so it was nice to get some different guys (involved).”

“Every single guy up there, it doesn’t matter who we have in, can score and that just helps everyone,” added Waters.

Cameron Dunkerley finished with 45 saves as the Victoria netminder was peppered with 56 shots on goal. Offensively, Zach Manns led the team with a hat trick and Patrick Dodds (one goal, one assist) and Caleb Kueber (one goal) had the other Shamrock scores.

The Shamrocks know that one more loss will end their season. But this situation is nothing new to them as they dropped their first two round-robin games at the Minto Cup and then needed a victory and some math to work in their favour just to get to this point.

“We just have to stick to the process. It’s a five-game series and we just have to make sure we try and make it a five-game series,” Dennett said.

In the other locker room, the Northmen are one victory away from a Minto Cup championship.

“We just have to stick to the game plan of what we have been doing. Come ready, focus, work hard. That has been our motto since day one so we will stick with motto,” Codd said.

“Stay calm, we are not done yet, we still have one more and it’s the biggest one of some of our junior careers, so we are going to stay calm and keep going as we are,” added Waters.

“A lot of these guys have been together since we were three and four years old. I’ve known most of them since I first started playing lacrosse. They are some of my best friends forever so if we can win this it would be absolutely amazing.”

 

Previous story
Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Swinging and singing in Langley for the babies

Dallas Smith and Chad Brownlee raise $200,000 for Basics for Babies during an annual charity event

Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

Hint: it didn’t have much to do with horses, according to one Kyle King

VIDEO: Try this on for size… free suits!

Langley Moores donates hundreds of outfits to WorkBC that people in need can wear for job interviews

World cup: A party within a party in Langley

tbird offers ringside way to take in sights and sounds of horse action this Sunday

RibFest smokes last year’s totals

An estimated $100,000 was raised by local Rotary clubs

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

North Van music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Most Read