Overtime heroics help Giants to victory State-side

A Langley-based major junior hockey team earned another victory, 5-4, this time over the Americans.

Fresh off being named both the WHL and CHL player of the week, Vancouver Giant defenceman Bowen Byram put together one heck of an encore.

The 2019 NHL draft prospect scored twice, including the overtime winner in a 5-4 road victory for the Langley-based Giants over the Tri-City Americans.

Davis Koch (one goal, two assists), Jadon Joseph (2G, 1A) and Tristen Nielsen (2A) continued their strong play, combining for eight points while netminder David Tendeck made 22 saves to earn the victory in goal.

Kyle Olson had a goal and an assist in response for Tri-City (21-16-2-1).

It was the Giants (27-12-2-0) first win in Kennewick, Wash. since February 2015.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Tri-City’s Riley Sawchuk (#13) opened the scoring at 7:22 of the first period off a two-on-one rush with Krystof Hrabik.

Then, the American’s Sasha Mutala (#11) extended Tri-City’s lead to 2-o when he converted off a Kyle Olson rebound at the 18:00 mark.

Shots fired in the first period were 10-6 for Tri-City.

2nd Period:

Giants’ Joseph (#14) got Vancouver on the board at 1:07 of the second period when he beat Tri-City netminder Beck Warm from in close. Koch earned an assist.

Vancouver’s Koch (#11) finished off a feed from Joseph on a two-on-one at 11:35 to even the score at 2-2.

Then, exactly two minutes later Giants’ Byram fired home his 14th of the season from the right-wing circle to give Vancouver its first lead of the game.

One minute and 24 seconds later, Anaheim Ducks prospect Kyle Olson (#13) raced down the right wing and placed a perfect shot over the right shoulder of Tendeck and in for the Americans, to even the score at 3-3.

Joseph (#15) potted his second of the game with 0.6 seconds remaining in the second period. Koch and Tristen Nielsen both earned assists.

In that period, shots on goal were tied at 11-11.

3rd Period:

Tri-City’s Parker AuCoin scored his 23rd goal of the season on a penalty shot at 1:56 to get the Americans back even at 4-4, and forcing overtime with Vancouver dominating shots on goal for the period by 16-4.

Overtime:

Giant’s Byram ended the game at 2:39 of the extra period, when he ripped a shot past the right shoulder of Warm from the top of the left-wing circle. It was the second shot of the overtime period, and the final of the game.

The Giants play again Friday night, again State-side, in Spokane – where they take on the Chiefs.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: 5-4 Vancouver (OT)

• Final shots: 35-26 Vancouver

• Giants goalie David Tendeck: 22/26 saves for Vancouver (15-9-1-0)

• Beck Warm: 30/35 saves for Tri-City (20-15-2-0)

• Vancouver power play: 0/1

• Tri-City power play: 0/1

• Over the course of his current seven-game point streak, Bowen Byram has scored six goals and eight assists for 14 points.

• Over the course of his current four-game point streak, Davis Koch has registered three goals and eight assists for 11 points. He’s had three points in each of his past three games, and two assists in each of his past four games.

• Giants improved their overtime record to 2-2 and their road record to 10-7-1-0 thanks to Wednesday’s victory.

