Pacific Junior Hockey League teams benched for two weeks

Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) teams, including Aldergrove Kodiaks and Langley Trappers are benched for two weeks following provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s Saturday announcement.

“While individual practices and drills are allowed, indoor sports where physically distancing can’t be maintained must be suspended for the two-week period,” Henry said in her statement.

A PJHL spokesperson said all games will be postponed as of 10 p.m. Nov. 7.

“We are working with B.C. Hockey, ViaSport, and the provincial health officer to manage through this period,” they said in a statement posted to the PJHL website. “We will be sending updates on our social media and our website as new information becomes available.”

Thirteen PJHL teams from across the Lower Mainland have been playing games in four different cohorts; a hiatus was scheduled for December after the first 18 games had been wrapped so players had time to quarantine before cohorts were switched.

FYI, Trapper and PJHL games have been cancelled for the next 2 weeks due to the rising COVID 19 numbers. Tough news but we hope everyone does their part to #FlattenTheCurve and mask up! We will be back soon enough! https://t.co/GadGkXC4yC — Langley Trappers (@LangleyTrappers) November 7, 2020

There is no set date for teams to return to league play.

Currently, Aldergrove Kodiaks have won four games and lost two while Langley Trappers have won three and lost two.

Because of gathering restrictions, spectators have not been allowed into arenas to watch games.

Meanwhile. Langley Riverman, who are part of the BC Hockey League, are set to start their 2020-21 regular season on Dec. 1.

They have yet to take to the ice.

