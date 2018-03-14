‘PB’ leads to bronze for Langley’s Ellenwood

Sitting in fifth place with one event to go, Georgia Ellenwood came through in the clutch.
Ellenwood, a fifth-year senior with the University of Wisconsin track and field team was competing over the weekend at the NCAA indoor track and field championships in College Station, Texas.
And needing a strong showing in the last event, the 22-year-old from Langley delivered a personal best to land on the podium.
The Langley Secondary alum who has represented Canada, finished third with 4,381 points and this marks the fourth time she has earned all-America honours in the pentathlon, becoming just the second Badger to accomplish that feat.
