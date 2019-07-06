Pickleball players raise funds for Langley school

A Douglas Park tournament will help out the local elementary

The quiet clink of plastic paddles on balls sounded over the courts at Langley City’s Douglas Recreation Centre this weekend as a three-day pickleball fundraising tournament began.

“As long as the rain stays away, we’re happy campers,” said Clint Davies, one of the local players who helped organize the tourney.

It has brought in 147 players in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles play, and runs from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

The organizing group is the Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers, an informal group that has jokingly adopted a badge-shaped logo to match its LAPD acronym.

“Dinking is where you’re up at the net, going dink-dink-dink back and forth,” explained Davies.

Pickleball is a relatively new sport, created as a backyard game in Washington State in 1965, and named after a dog called Pickles.

Originally it used lowered badminton nets on tennis courts along with ping pong paddles and hollow whiffle-ball style projectiles.

The paddles are now squared-off and custom made, but the overall sport remains much the same.

Often played by seniors, the game can be low-impact, although you wouldn’t necessarily know that by the effort some players were putting in Friday at the Douglas Rec Centre courts.

This particular event isn’t just to let players have a good time – it’s to support Douglas Park Community Elementary.

Tournament director John Robinson said every dollar raised above expenses will be donated to help the school, which has a sizable proportion of underprivileged children in its student body.

He expected to raise as much as $4,000 over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers were planning to honour several people who made the event possible, including Langley City parks staffers Karlo Tamondon and Kim Hilton, and Mayor Val van den Broek. Each will receive a pickleball racket with their name on it.

 

Previous story
Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Just Posted

MP Warawa remembered for kindness, faith, convictions

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of life for the late Langley politician

Pickleball players raise funds for Langley school

A Douglas Park tournament will help out the local elementary

Daughter of ‘milkshake murderer’ makes rare public appearance

True crime author Eve Lazarus stops by Indigo Langley with book’s subject Jeannine Castellani

Langley family caught in ALR rule change now relieved at government reprieve

Families can again bring relatives into modular homes on ALR land – for now

VIDEO: Summer in the City – July 5 to 12

Boppin’ in the Plaza, Sounds of Summer, and more fun this week in Langley

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Most Read