PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal shares his hockey journey

Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal (right) is the special guest on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast showcases Canucks equipment manager Chico Dhanjal

The unique hockey journey of Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal is showcased on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Dhanjal discusses how he first got involved in hockey, his time with the Humboldt Broncos and the Prince George Cougars, what sorts of tasks an equipment manager does and how he is enjoying his new home in Abbotsford.

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also preview the Abbotsford Canucks pair of home games against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday (Nov. 12) and Sunday (Nov. 14). Friday is set to be a special night, as Diwali Night will be celebrated inside the Abbotsford Centre.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

