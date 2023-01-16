B.C. Lions' head coach Wally Buono, left, protests a call to an official during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday August 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Wally Buono a member of seven grey cup CFL teams

MOJ on Sports: Linebacker, punter and coach with Montreal, Calgary and B.C.

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Wally Buono one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Canadian Football League.

Moj and Wally talk about Wally’s great career, starting with his up bringing in Montreal and his playing days with the Montreal Alouettes.

Buono was a linebacker and punter for 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes appearing in 152 consecutive games, and in five Grey Cup games between 1972 and 1981, winning two in 1974 and 1977.

He has five Grey Cup victories in nine appearances as a coach.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsCFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks’ fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52
Next story
Canada’s Andreescu, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime win Aussie Open openers

Just Posted

The three-day Greater Vancouver Food truck Festival is coming to KPU on March 31. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley to host its first Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

“Jane Coop, renowned concert pianist, to perform at Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall on Saturday, January 28. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
World-renowned pianist Jane Coop to perform in Langley

A 5,800 square foot home under construction in South Langley was gutted by fire on Sunday night. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire guts almost-finished home in South Aldergrove

A Donetsk People’s Republic militia’s multiple rocket launcher fires from its position not far from Panteleimonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Day after day, Russia pounded the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids. (Alexei Alexandrov/Associated Press, file)
LETTER: Langley resident wonders if Canadians would fight for their homeland like Ukranians are doing