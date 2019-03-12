Post-secondary basketball championships start in Langley

Schools to compete in Canadian Colleges AthleticAssociation Men’s National Basketball Championships

Some Langley talent will be hitting the floor of the Langley Events Centre at the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association Men’s National Basketball Championships March 14 to 16.

Coming for the competition will be the Vanier Cheetas, Montreal, Que.; Holland Hurricanes, Charlottetown, PEI; SAIT Trojans, Calgary, Alta.; Sheridan Bruins, Oakville, Ont.; VIU Mariners, Nanaimo; Nomades de Montmorency, Laval, Que.; Humber Hawks, Etobicoke, Ont.; and the host Langara Falcons, Vancouver.

On those squads are some young athletes from Langley, including Tyler Anderson and Kenneth Monture who play for Langara and attented Walnut Grove Secondary. The Vancouver Island University Mariners includes Brett Christensen, another Walnut Grove Secondary.

