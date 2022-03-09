The Abbotsford Canucks power play scored three times and Spencer Martin stopped all the shots he faced to earn a 3-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday (March 9). (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/Toronto Marlies)

The Abbotsford Canucks power play scored three times and Spencer Martin stopped all the shots he faced to earn a 3-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday (March 9). (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/Toronto Marlies)

Power play fuels Abbotsford Canucks to shutout win over Toronto

Spencer Martin makes 21 saves to blank the Toronto Marlies, team back home on Friday

The Abbotsford Canucks power play carried the club to a 3-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday (March 9).

The early morning encounter, which got underway at 8 a.m. Abbotsford time, also put the Canucks in the national spotlight as the game aired across Canada on TSN2.

Viewers saw the Canucks go three-for-five on the power play to earn the win. Abbotsford’s Noah Juulsen opened the scoring at 10:13 of the first and the Canucks also got third period goals from Jarid Lukosevicius and Vincent Arseneau. Phil Di Giuseppe added a pair of assists.

Abbotsford’s power play has made a major turnaround since the calendar turned to 2022 and now ranks second in the American Hockey League. Going into Wednesday’s game it was operating at 24.6 per cent.

Spencer Martin was perfect in goal, making 21 saves to earn his third shutout this season. Abbotsford did outshot Toronto 30-21 and Lukosevicus led all players with six.

The Canucks record improves to 25-18-3-1 and they remain in fifth place in the Pacific division. Abbotsford is 7-3 in their last 10 games and are making a push to secure home ice advantage in round one of the AHL playoffs. A fourth place finish or higher will earn that advantage.

The team returns home for games on Friday (March 11) and Sunday (March 13) against the the third place Colorado Eagles. Friday’s game faces off at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s tilt begins at 4 p.m.

