Preston Langley FC suspended by soccer district

Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association says Langley club failed to pay annual fees

A Langley soccer club, Preston GM Langley FC (PGMLFC), has been suspended by the regional district.

Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association (FVYSA) posted an announcement to its website saying the Langley club was suspended on Friday, Dec. 4 after it failed to pay its annual fees, a breach of the association’s constitution.

“The board may declare a member to be not in good standing who has failed to pay the current annual membership fee, if any, or any other subscription or debt due and owing by the member to the association or fails to comply with the requirements of these Bylaws,” the announcement said.

“As long as the debt remains unpaid and/or non-compliance remains, the member is not in good standing and loses all rights of membership.”

On Monday, Dec. 7, Thomas Mills, PGMLFC executive director told the Langley Advance Times the club is “taking all actions to comply with the suspension.”

Mills said the club would be releasing a more detailed statement by the club president later in the week.

READ ALSO: Preston FC teams bring home the medals

According to its website, the Chilliwack-based FVYSA is an affiliate member district of the British Columbia Soccer Association (BCSA), and administers the game of soccer for boys and girls under the age of eighteen within the Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association territory.

Members include Abbotsford Soccer Association, Abbotsford United Soccer Club, Aldergrove Youth Soccer Association, Chilliwack FC, Preston GM FC, and Langley United Soccer Association.

READ ALSO: Back to the pitch; soccer play resumes in Langley

Preston, which currently has 240 players, describes itself online as a “grassroots soccer club in Langley providing recreational to high-performance training and teams to boys, girls, men and women.”

A club history describes how it was originally founded in 1999 as a girls-only club.

In 2011 the club was opened to male players, and in 2015, Preston GM became the title sponsor of the club and the name became Preston GM Langley FC.


