Quartet win Spartans top award

A pair of hockey players, a volleyball player and a track and field athlete were the big winners as Trinity Western University held their year-end athletic banquet last week.

Stefan Gonzales and Dirk De Waal (hockey), Katie Devaney (volleyball) and David Boyd (track and field) were the recipients of the Spartans Complete Champion Award on April 3 at the Langley Events Centre.

The award is given to senior student-athletes who are outstanding in athletic achievements, who advance to the edge of their abilities both academically and personally, and who also demonstrate leadership and a desire to grow spiritually.

A pair of local Langley athletes were also among those honoured at the banquet.

Carmen Mostat, a fourth-year women’s soccer defender, was the recipient of the Bahta Melles Award for servant leadership, while women’s volleyball player Avery Heppell was rookie of the year.

Other award winners included:

Athletes of the year (female and male) — Regan Yee (cross-country, track and field) and Adam Schriemer (volleyball).

Yee was a first team all-Canadian in both cross-country and track and field and was the Canada West athlete of the year in cross-country.

Schriemer was both the Canada West and U Sports player of the year.

Bahta Melles Award (male) — Jordan Koslowsky (volleyball).

Scholar athlete of the year — Regan Yee and Dirk De Waal.

Rookie of the year (male) — Jesse Elser (volleyball).

Human Kinetics Spartan athlete awards — Mirelle Martens (cross-country, track and field) and Pearson Eshenko (volleyball).

School of Business Spartan athlete awards — Kathleen Chin (soccer) and Vartan Tanielian (basketball).

Student therapy awards — Karina Lahti (hockey) and Geoff Cotter (men’s soccer).

Andrew Heming student strength and conditioning award — Cole Hergott (hockey).

Murray Hall Leadership Legacy Award — Amy Gartke (soccer) and Stefan Gonzales (hockey).

The Spartans also honoured their graduating student-athletes:

Hockey — Stefan Gonzales, Silas Matthys, Dirk De Waal and Karsten Seidel.

Men’s soccer — Elie Gindo, Sebastian Wingfield, Alex Dalla Zanna and Jay Balleta.

Women’s soccer — Christina Oliverio and Carmen Mostat.

Track and field/cross-country — Caleb de Jong, David Boyd, Jordan Gin, Stephen Humphrey, Adam Marshall, Katie Maryschuk, Ryan Natwick, Levi Neufeld, Rachel Shuttleworth, Declan White and Regan Yee.

Men’s basketball — Pogos Trunyan, Peter Spangehl and Tyus Allen.

Women’s basketball — Kayla Gordon and Ashleigh Barnes.

Men’s volleyball — Adam Schriemer, Mark Antoniuk and Mike Grypma.

Women’s volleyball — Katie DeVaney and Rachel Fink.



sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter