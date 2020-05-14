TWU athlete David Boyd won gold in the pole vault in the second and final day of the Canada West Championships Saturday at the Saskatoon Fieldhouse in February. (TWU)

Reps to rescue student families at Langley-based Trinity Western University

Spartans foundation launches ‘complete champion’ fundraiser to raise $100K

One million reps, $100,000.

That’s the goal of the “Complete Champion Challenge,” a six-hour sports marathon organized by the Spartan Foundation at Langley’s Trinity Western University (TWU) to raise money for families of student athletes who are suffering financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release issued by TWU Manager of Media and Marketing, Athletics, Mark Janzen, said “some of our Spartan family members have been completely devastated, and in danger of not being able to return to TWU in the fall.”

Janzen said losses of employment in family homes, and summer job prospects are “eroding the funds needed to return to school.”

On June 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. participants in the challenge will work towards complete 1 million reps, by cycling, running, walking or competing in various sporting activities.

Live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, the event will feature “live interviews, feature stories, athlete updates, fun challenges and get-to-know-you conversations while aiming to hit our goal of raising $100,000 for Spartan families in need.”

“From wherever they are around the world, our student-athletes and staff will be connected virtually to a hub of 16 coaches/staff on the TWU campus and complete the challenge together.”

READ ALSO: Langley-based Spartans win men’s and women’s Canada West volleyball championships

READ ALSO: Medals and more medals for Langley-based Spartans at CW meet

An online mission statement said the goal of the Spartan Foundation, a registered non-profit organization formed by a group of business people, alumni, parents of alumni, and parents of current TWU athletes is to “develop a sustainable and strategic funding model” for the Spartan athletics program.

