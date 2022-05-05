Rising Aldergrove boxer has a future as a professional: coach

19-year-old Molly Fischer is a rising talent with a future, but her mom hates to see her get hit

Aldergrove’s Molly Fischer is a tough boxer willing to take a punch. Her mother is supportive, but has trouble watching her only child get hit. (Haney Miller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Molly Fischer’s mother Stephanie has been a reluctant witness to her daughter’s fighting skills.

“She has a hard time watching me get punched in the face,” observed Fischer, a 19-year-old boxer from Aldergrove with a promising future.

“I don’t know why,” Fischer, her mother’s only child, laughed.

Despite that, and even though she sometimes winces at the bruises Fischer can collect during a bout, the supportive Stephanie has attended her daughter’s fights.

Fischer, fighting in the 126 lb. weight class, won her most recent bout on April 23, at Savard’s Boxing in Surrey, where she dominated a three-round fight with former sparring partner Amanda Dodds of Ibarra Boxing.

“I was more nervous than I was at my first fight,” Fischer recalled, but her jitters went away when the bout began.

“There’s no time to be nervous when you’re in the ring,” she remarked.

Fischer went on to win all three rounds against Dodds.

Fischer won her first fight on March 26, a unanimous decision over Jess Kobayashi, who fights out of Unified Training Center in Maple Ridge.

One account of the fight described it as an “intense” back-and-forth battle that had the crowd on its feet.

Referee Dale Walters raises the hand of Molly Fischer following her first win, a unanimous decision over Jess Kobayashi of Unified Training Center in Maple Ridge on March 26 in Surrey. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fischer confesses her initial inspiration for boxing was the Rocky movies, and Sylvester Stallone’s portrayal of a dogged fighter of limited talent who perseveres through sheer determination and hard work, something she identifies with.

“I don’t think I’m naturally gifted,” Fischer observed.

Fischer trains out of Langley City Boxing, the same club that produced Sarah Pucek and Alisah McPhee, fighters who both won Canadian championships, and, in Pucek’s case, went on to win the British Commonwealth and North American Boxing Federation championships.

Fischer’s coach, James Allison, who has worked with her since she was 14, thinks she could turn pro.

“She’s been doing well,” Allison summarized.

“She’s very tough and very much willing to take a punch,” Allision commented.

“That’s not a bad thing. You can’t be afraid to get hit.”

“I would love to go pro,” Fischer remarked.

“Any boxer would.”

Her other plans include studying to become a sport nutritionist, and she would love to own a gym one day.

Fischer’s April fight was part of a six-bout card featuring young fighters arranged by Combsport, the British Columbia Combative Sports Association, which has a stated goal of encouraging amateur participation in the sport of boxing “using the Marquis of Queensbury rules and the 20-point must scoring system.”

Combsport is one of two amateur boxing entities operating in BC, the other being Boxing British Coumbia.

Fischer and Dodds are scheduled to meet again in a rematch June 17 at the Hard Rock Casino.

