VIDEO: Rivermen and Chiefs go at it in Langley

The last time the Chilliwack Chiefs and the Langley Rivermen met, it did not go well for the Chiefs, with the Riv taking a 5-1 win on an explosive outing from Nic Ponak, Tanner Versluis and Ethan Leyh.

Sunday afternoon’s rematch looked like it might be headed for a different outcome at first.

After a scoreless first period, the Chiefs got the first goal in the second period of play against the Rivermen at the Lodge.

But the Riv quickly responded with three goals during the same period, and the gap never narrowed after that.

Final score: 5-2.

Fleming with the win in net against the Chiefs.

Goals scored by Bernard, Budy (two) Stephenson and Lategan.

So far this year the Riv have 5 wins, 1 loss and 1 overtime loss against the Chiefs.

The Rivermen will be back in action next Friday in Surrey to take on the Eagles.

The details:

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lee Chw (hooking), 2:49; Berry Lan (tripping), 5:28; Slick Chw (boarding), 11:52; Bernard Lan (roughing), 18:18.

2nd Period-1, Chilliwack, Andonovski 10 (Berg, McCloskey), 13:20. 2, Langley, Bernard 2 (Budy, Gulka), 15:44 (PP). 3, Langley, Budy 14 (Leyh, Butte), 16:24 (PP). 4, Langley, Stephenson 5 (Crookshank, Bernard), 19:28 (PP). Penalties-Kimens Chw (slashing), 3:50; Stephenson Lan (roughing), 3:50; Lategan Lan (roughing), 5:38; Gresh Chw (hooking), 9:51; Crookshank Lan (tripping), 11:00; Turcotte Chw (blow to the head major, game misconduct), 15:04.

3rd Period-5, Chilliwack, Andonovski 11 (Gresh), 5:35 (PP). 6, Langley, Budy 15 (Crookshank, Bernard), 17:53. 7, Langley, St. Jean 13 19:08 (EN). Penalties-Andonovski Chw (high-sticking), 1:07; Wojciechowski Lan (high-sticking, fighting, game misconduct), 3:51; Pickering Chw (fighting), 4:33; Pickering Chw (game misconduct), 4:52; Connor Chw (roughing), 9:49.

Shots on Goal-Chilliwack 9-12-12-33. Langley 13-12-7-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Chilliwack 1 / 5; Langley 3 / 7.

Goalies-Chilliwack, Caron 13-5 (31 shots-27 saves). Langley, Fleming 16-15 (33 shots-31 saves).



