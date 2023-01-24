Sea Spray and Shooting Eagles winners in ALL week eight

Sea Spray now hold sole possession of first place in the Arena Lacrosse League West Division following their week 8 victory over the Black Fish while the Shooting Eagles are tied for second place following their win over the Grizzlies.

The four teams were in action Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, at Langley Events Centre.

Shooting Eagles 12 Grizzlies 11 (OT)

The captain came through in overtime.

Coady Adamson buried the winner 46 seconds into overtime as the Shooting Eagles battled back from four goals down with less than five to play to defeat the Grizzlies 12-11 on Sunday afternoon at Langley Events Centre in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action. Both teams now sport identical 4-4 records.

The winning goal came with the Shooting Eagles short-handed – they were whistled for a penalty late in regulation – and after Brody Harris came up with a save in overtime, he sent an outlet pass to Cole Catton, who set up Adamson for the winner.

“I don’t even how he got it through, to be honest. I just saw a big body in front of (Cole) and the ball came out of nowhere and all I was thinking was, I have to finish this,” Adamson said of the decisive goal.

Shooting Eagles battled back from four goals down with less than five to play to defeat the Grizzlies 12-11 (Ryan Molag LEC photo)

Sea Spray 17 Black Fish 16

Keegan Bell’s fifth goal of the game was the difference as he snapped a tie game with 87 seconds to play, sending the Sea Spray to a 17-16 win over the Black Fish. The teams were playing on Sunday afternoon at Langley Events Centre in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action.

It was the Sea Spray’s sixth-straight one-goal game and fifth win in that span, which has helped them overcome an 0-2 start to take over first place at 5-3 to kick off the season’s second half.

“We hate winning by more than one, I guess. They are entertaining, they are real fun to watch, but it would be nice to get a win where we are holding on to the ball and trying to kill the 30 instead of scrambling for goals late. But it makes it fun to play in and we are doing well so far,” Bell said.

Week 9 action will see the Sea Spray battle the Grizzlies on Sunday, January 29 at 1 p.m. while the Black Fish face the Shooting Eagles at 4 p.m. Both games are at Langley Events Centre.

LacrosseLangley Events Centre