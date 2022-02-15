Sea Spray defeat Grizzlies, Black Fish down Shooting Eagles in Arena Lacrosse play in Langley

Black Fish players Jon Phillips and Jordan Roberts. The team scored last to hold on for a 19-17 win over the Shooting Eagles Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 8. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Three goals in 39 seconds gave the Sea Spray Lacrosse Club a lead they would not relinquish.

Buoyed by that quick start – the goals came in the game’s first four minutes – the Sea Spray defeated the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club 18-12 in week nine Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The victory puts the Sea Spray at 6-3, just ahead of the 5-4 Grizzlies, with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Sea Spray led from start to finish, most of the time by multi-goals as after falling behind almost immediately, the Grizzlies were only able to claw the score back to 4-3 at the midway point of the first quarter. The rest of the game saw them have no answer for the speed and pressure of the Sea Spray transition game, as they were able to force turnovers and then capitalize on the counterattack.

“Playing a really strong transition game has always been our focus and the boys showed up and scored some timely goals. It just seemed like everyone was clicking: the ‘O ‘wasn’t missing any passes, the defence was talking and not letting any picks into the middle and Lee stood on his head too,” Dickson said, referencing goaltender Lee Jackman, who stopped 36 of 48 Grizzlies shots.

Black Fish sink Shooting Eagles

It was the Jon Phillips, Chase McIntyre and Greg Lunde show on Tuesday night as the trio combined to score 11 goals and 27 points to help lead their club to a second consecutive victory.

With both offences seemingly scoring at will, the Black Fish Lacrosse Club scored last to hold on for a 19-17 win over the Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday. The combined 36 goals were a season-high in the ALL West Division.

The Black Fish trailed just twice (2-1 and 8-7) but never led by more than a pair of goals as the game was tied on 11 different occasions before McIntyre rifled home his fourth of the game with 1:58 to play to snap the 17-17 tie.

“I was struggling at the beginning there, but the ball was finally starting to drop so I just put it right down the pipe and it went five-hole,” McIntyre said of his game-winner. All four of his goals came in the second half.

But while McIntyre could not find the back of the net in the first half, Phillips was another story, scoring four of his six before half-time. Phillips has eight goals in his last five quarters, including the game winner in week eight when he buried the winner with 1.7 seconds to play.

The Shooting Eagles are back in action on February 15 against the Sea Spray while the Black Fish go against the Grizzlies on February 16. Both games are at Langley Events Centre and begin at 7:00pm.