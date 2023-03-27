Shooting Eagles and Sea Spray set to play for 2023 ALL West championship

Dominant second and fourth quarters on Sunday afternoon. March 26, helped the Sea Spray eliminate the Black Fish 14-9. The teams were playing in the Arena Lacrosse League West semi-final round at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy of Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre)

Sea Spray have their sights set on a second consecutive Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) West championship, but the Shooting Eagles have designs of their own to bring home the title.

The two teams won their respective West semi-final matchups on Sunday afternoon, March 25, at Langley Events Centre and now meet April 1 and 2 in the ALL West Finals. Both games begin at 4:00pm and should they split the two contests, they will play a 15-minute mini-game following the conclusion of game two.

Sea Spray 14 Black Fish 9

Dominant second and fourth quarters helped the Sea Spray eliminate the Black Fish 14-9. The teams were playing in the Arena Lacrosse League West semi-final round with the Sea Spray outscoring their opponent 10-3 over those combined quarters.

It sets up the Sea Spray to play for their second consecutive chance at an ALL West championship trophy, and while the team returns many of the players from their 2022 title team, it was a pair of rookies helping led the way on Sunday afternoon at Langley Events Centre as Marcus Klarich (3+4) and Tyler Ewen (4+4) were the game’s first two stars, respectively. Tyler Kirkby also had a solid game with a goal and six assists.

“We have a pretty loaded offence so anyone can score at any time. Anybody can have a four-goal, five-goal night,” Ewen said. “It is nice when you get your shots in, but anybody can score, and it is a pretty unselfish team we are playing with.”

Shooting Eagles 15 Grizzlies 12

The regular season may have come to an end, but the Shooting Eagles continued their winning ways with a 15-12 playoff win over the Grizzlies.

The teams were playing an Arena Lacrosse League West semi-final contest on Sunday afternoon at Langley Events Centre with the top-seed Shooting Eagles winning an eighth-straight game.

And has been the case for much of the team’s winning streak, the Shooting Eagles used their offensive depth with seven players recording multi-point games and five players scoring two or more goals. Leading the way was Spencer Bromley, who had four goals and eight points and was named the game’s first star.

“It was a bit more of a back-and-forth game than we wanted, but we have the roster to do it. We have the depth; we have anybody who can contribute on any given night,” Bromley said. “That has been the strength of our offence: we have seen it all year, we can take guys out and move things around, and someone else steps up every night.”

The victory was a measure of revenge for the Shooting Eagles as last March, the third-seed Grizzlies upset the No. 2 Shooting Eagles 11-7.

