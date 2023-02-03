Shooting Eagles, Black Fish – week 10 winners in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action

Shooting Eagles pushed their winning streak to three games – and now own a share of first place – while the Black Fish snapped a two-game losing streak in week 10 Arena Lacrosse League West Division action.

The games were played on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Langley Events Centre.

SHOOTING EAGLES 13 SEA SPRAY 12 (OT)

Cole Paciejewski’s overtime winner has helped the Shooting Eagles soar to a share of first place.

Paciejewski buried a breakaway in transition at 1:54 of sudden-death overtime for the 13-12 win over the Sea Spray in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at LEC.

The victory was a third straight for the Shooting Eagles while the Sea Spray saw their own three-game win streak come to an end. Both teams have identical 6-4 records and are 2-2 in their head-to-head series.

The Shooting Eagles were coming off a record-setting game where they had scored 23 goals in their previous contest and early on, it looked like that trend would continue as raced out to a 5-0 lead. The Sea Spray did battle back to cut the lead to 7-5 at the half before falling behind 10-5 late in the third quarter.

The Sea Spray were persistent, however, battling back from a three-goal deficit with under three minutes to play thanks to a trio of goals in a span of 16 seconds to force overtime. But after both teams had their chances, it was Paciejewski burying the winner.

BLACK FISH 13 GRIZZLIES 8

A 40-save performance from Ryan Atkinson helped the Black Fish snap a two-game losing streak in a 13-8 victory over the Grizzlies.

The Arena Lacrosse League West Division rivals were playing on Wednesday, Feb. 1 night with both teams tied with 4-6 records, with three of the Black Fish victories on the season coming at the expense of the Grizzlies.

The Black Fish trailed just once in the contest, at 3-2, before they took a 6-5 lead into the locker room at halftime, and then put then used a 4-0 third quarter to build a multi-goal lead they held the rest of the way.

Black Fish’s Connor Watson was the game’s first star following his four-goal, five-point performance while Brian Gillis (1+4) also finished with five points. Drew Kask chipped in with a pair of goals and Ethan M’Lot and Ryan Jones each had a goal and two assists.

Ryan Jensen and Laszlo Henning both finished with a goal and an assist apiece and Steve McKinlay and Brandon Luitwieler rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece. Atkinson (who finished with 40 saves) was the second star.

On the other side of the floor, Sekawnee Baker (2+2) and Erik Maas (2+1) each had multi-goal games while Brian Smith had a goal and a helper and Mitchell Nolet, Aaron Skye and Carlton Schuss scored a goal apiece. Maas was named the third star.

Kyle Mooney stopped 32 of 41 shots while Brandon Humphrey made nine saves on a dozen shots.

All four teams are back in action with another pair of midweek games. The Black Fish (4-6) take on the Sea Spray (6-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 7 while it will be the Shooting Eagles (6-4) up against the Grizzlies (4-6) on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Both games get going at 7 p.m. at Langley Events Centre.

To learn about the league, people can visit www.arenalacrosseleague.ca.

