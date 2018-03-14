Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after he was hurt during a Nov. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The 26-year-old has missed 12 games so far, the team said on Twitter, with a statement from head coach Travis Green: “Guddy’s been playing through it and I know he didn’t want to end his season, but it’s best for him long term.”
Gudbranson has five points in 52 games played this season with 35 penalty minutes and a minus seven rating. He signed a three-year contract extension on Feb. 20.
Vancouver currently has eight skaters on the injured reserve.
