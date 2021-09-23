Single game tickets for Abbotsford Canucks on sale starting Oct. 1

Single game tickets for the inaugural season of the Abbotsford Canucks go on sale on Friday, Oct. 1 starting at noon.

The American Hockey League franchise made the announcement on Thursday (Sept. 23) afternoon.

According to a press release from the team, single game tickets start at $25.

“We’re excited to announce single game tickets for the first half of Abbotsford Canucks home games this season,” stated Rob Mullowney, Abbotsford Canucks COO. “Our fanbase has been incredibly supportive since day one and we look forward to celebrating the launch of a new Canucks era with the people of the Fraser Valley next month. Hockey season is just around the corner and we can’t wait to drop the puck.”

🚨 $25 TICKETS 🚨 Single game tickets to watch the Abbotsford Canucks LIVE in our inaugural season go on sale October 1️⃣! Tickets starting as low as $25! MORE INFO ▶️ https://t.co/IuekS3NgNR#AbbotsfordCanucks pic.twitter.com/TmYmkTWrCB — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) September 23, 2021

Season ticket members and deposit holders will have an exclusive pre-sale window beginning on Wednesday (Sept. 29) at noon.

The release also makes it clear that the Abbotsford Centre will be operating at 50 per cent capacity to start the season. Proof of vaccination is also required to attend games. As of Sept. 13, one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required by all attendees aged 12 and older. Fans 11 and under can attend with a guardian. By Oct. 24, full vaccination will be required at Abbotsford Centre. The use of face masks is also required at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The first home game is set for Friday, Oct. 22.

