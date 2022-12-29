Six Giant draft picks to play for three provinces at Winter Games

Forward Cameron Schmidt from Prince George, seen here in action at a Vancouver Giants pre-season game, is one of six G-Men draft picks who will be playing at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. (Vancouver Giants)

Six Vancouver Giants draft picks have been selected to play for their various provinces at the 2023 Canada Winter Games that get underway in February in Prince Edward Island.

Three players on the B.C. U16 male team, and one on the B.C. U18 female team, were drafted by the Giants earlier this year:

Forward Cameron Schmidt from Prince George, who was picked seventh overall in the first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft in May, played last season with the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Program.

In 13 games he managed 25 goals and 16 assists for 41 points along with 38 penalty minutes. He added six goals and five assists for 11 points in five playoff games. He also appeared in four additional games with the U16 (1GP) and U18 teams (3GP), and he scored twice for each older team.

Langley’s Jakob Oreskovic, who was picked 22nd overall, appeared in 28 games with the Delta Hockey Academy’s U15 prep green program. Playing forward, Oreskovic managed 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points. He added eight penalty minutes. Oreskovic also suited up in five playoff games, where he amassed one goal and two assists.

Defenceman Colton Alain, 54th overall, from Victoria scored 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 20 games for the Pacific Coast Academy’s U15 Prep Program last season, along with 40 penalty minutes.

Chloe Primerano from North Vancouver, the last draft pick by the Giants, was a historic choice, the first female skater ever selected in a Canadian Hockey League prospects draft.

Playing minor ice hockey with the Burnaby Winter Club U15 program during the 2021–22 season, Primerano scored two goals and 19 points in 30 regular-season games. In the postseason, she added two assists in three playoff games.

Two other Giant picks will play for other provinces:

Calgary’s Aaron Obobaifo is on the U16 Alberta team.

Obobaifo appeared in 52 games with Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA team, scoring 44 goals and 47 assists for 91 points and 36 penalty minutes.

In order to get Obobaifo with pick 19, Giants gave away picks 21 and 70 in round four to the Saskatoon Blades .

Netminder Burke Hood, from Brandon, will play for the Manitoba U16 Male team.

Hood, who plays for the RINK Hockey Academy of Winnipeg U18 Prep, has a save percentage of 0.911 per cent and a goals against average of 2.96.

