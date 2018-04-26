SLIDESHOW: Kodiaks ground Lightning

It was a tight game in a battle of Langley’s two Christian schools.
But in the end, it was the Credo Christian Kodiaks edging their rivals from Langley Christian by a 1-0 score.
The two girls soccer teams were playing at Willoughby Community Park on April 23 and in their earlier meeting the week before, they had played to a 0-0 draw.
With the regular season winding down in the girls A Fraser Valley regular season, Credo Christian holds a slim lead for top spot with a 3-0-1 record, just ahead of Langley Christian’s 3-1-1 mark.
The regular season wraps up on May 2 with playoffs set for May 7, 14 and 16.
sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter