SLIDESHOW: Kodiaks ground Lightning

Photos from Credo Christian’s 1-0 victory over Langley Christian in senior girls soccer

Credo Christian’s Alivia Bos goes up for the header against Langley Christian’s Corina Beimers during senior girls soccer at Willoughby Community Park on April 23. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

It was a tight game in a battle of Langley’s two Christian schools.

But in the end, it was the Credo Christian Kodiaks edging their rivals from Langley Christian by a 1-0 score.

The two girls soccer teams were playing at Willoughby Community Park on April 23 and in their earlier meeting the week before, they had played to a 0-0 draw.

With the regular season winding down in the girls A Fraser Valley regular season, Credo Christian holds a slim lead for top spot with a 3-0-1 record, just ahead of Langley Christian’s 3-1-1 mark.

The regular season wraps up on May 2 with playoffs set for May 7, 14 and 16.



