Credo Christian’s Alivia Bos goes up for the header against Langley Christian’s Corina Beimers during senior girls soccer at Willoughby Community Park on April 23. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

SLIDESHOW: Kodiaks ground Lightning

Photos from Credo Christian’s 1-0 victory over Langley Christian in senior girls soccer

It was a tight game in a battle of Langley’s two Christian schools.

But in the end, it was the Credo Christian Kodiaks edging their rivals from Langley Christian by a 1-0 score.

The two girls soccer teams were playing at Willoughby Community Park on April 23 and in their earlier meeting the week before, they had played to a 0-0 draw.

With the regular season winding down in the girls A Fraser Valley regular season, Credo Christian holds a slim lead for top spot with a 3-0-1 record, just ahead of Langley Christian’s 3-1-1 mark.

The regular season wraps up on May 2 with playoffs set for May 7, 14 and 16.


