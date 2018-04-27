Stafford Skyhawks vs Poppy Redhawks, Grade 8 rugby at DW Poppy Secondary, April 24 Poppy won 34-7 Gary Ahuja Langley Times

SLIDESHOW: Poppy tops Stafford

Photos from Grade 8 rugby action at Langley’s DW Poppy Secondary

It was the Poppy Redhawks prevailing over the Stafford Skyhawks by a score of 34-7.

The Grade 8 rugby teams hit the pitch at DW Poppy Secondary on April 24.


