SLIDESHOW: Poppy tops Stafford

It was the Poppy Redhawks prevailing over the Stafford Skyhawks by a score of 34-7.
The Grade 8 rugby teams hit the pitch at DW Poppy Secondary on April 24.
sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Photos from Grade 8 rugby action at Langley’s DW Poppy Secondary
It was the Poppy Redhawks prevailing over the Stafford Skyhawks by a score of 34-7.
The Grade 8 rugby teams hit the pitch at DW Poppy Secondary on April 24.
sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sixteen heat records fell across the province on April 26
A leading authority on the legalization of marijuana in Colorado was in Langley recently
Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions
The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named
They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause
This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight
Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’
Clothing and other essentials needed for 78 workers after fire at Fraser Valley farm
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly
10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people
Photos from Grade 8 rugby action at Langley’s DW Poppy Secondary
Fraser Valley fastpitch U16 team wins title despite being youngest team in the field at Langley U19 tournament
Cultural exchange: DW Poppy Secondary and New Zealand’s Te Awamutu College
Vancouver Giants sniper scored team-record 61 goals in final WHL campaign
Twenty-seven total medals for members of the Langley Olympians swim club at UBC meet