SLIDESHOW: Poppy tops Stafford

Photos from Grade 8 rugby action at Langley’s DW Poppy Secondary

Stafford Skyhawks vs Poppy Redhawks, Grade 8 rugby at DW Poppy Secondary, April 24 Poppy won 34-7 Gary Ahuja Langley Times

It was the Poppy Redhawks prevailing over the Stafford Skyhawks by a score of 34-7.

The Grade 8 rugby teams hit the pitch at DW Poppy Secondary on April 24.



