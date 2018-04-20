SLIDESHOW: Saints slow Ramblers in rugby action

The Langley Saints hosted the Maple Ridge Ramblers in senior girls Fraser Valley tier 2 action on Thursday afternoon at Langley Secondary.
The Saints won the game and currently lead their division.
More to follow.
Photos from senior girls rugby action between Langley and Maple Ridge
