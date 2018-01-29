ART BANDENIEKS Aldergrove’s Over 60’s Mens Soccer team demonstrating one can never be too old to play in the rain on the weekend!

Soccer oldtimers gear up for tournament

Barry Bauder Memorial Tournament, March 24-25 at Aldergrove Athletic Park and Philip Jackman Park

Aldergrove’s Over-60’s Men’s Soccer team demonstrating one can never be too old to play in the rain on the weekend!

Adergrove’s Over-60 men will be among the teams registered for the annual Barry Bauder Memorial Tournament, March 24-25 at Aldergrove Athletic Park and Philip Jackman Park.

Divisions will include Mens: Over 40s, 50s and 60s; and Womens: Over 30s Competitive, Over 30s Recreation and Open Women’s.

Registration is underway at www.aldergroveunitedsoccer.com until closing March 15. Cost is $350 per team, with prizes for first and second place.

 

