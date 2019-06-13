James Allenby. File photo

Sports Briefs: Allenby at PGA, Spartans volleyball schedule and Rams poker night

Round-up of local stories

Allenby at PGA

He missed the cut, but Langley’s James Allenby took plenty of positives out of his first PGA TOUR start at the RBC Canadian Open. Allenby fired two straight rounds of even-par 70 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club to fall two shots short of the cutline.

“I am good enough to compete out here, if anything this experience has taught me that much,” Allenby said online.

“I deserved the scores I shot, however. My irons weren’t crisp enough and I didn’t roll in enough putts to be in contention. Forget just making the cut, that’s not why I’m here. Loved every minute. This week has fueled my already intense desire to compete on this tour on a regular basis.”

READ MORE: Langley’s James Allenby top Canadian at Canada Life Open

Allenby has been given a sponsor’s exemption to compete in this week’s GolfBC Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club in Kelowna as the PGA Tour Canada-Mackenzie Tour circuit completes its three-event British Columbia swing.

Spartans to play Alberta

National champion Trinity Western University Spartans men’s volleyball team will begin their title defence on the road against fellow Canada West powerhouse Alberta Oct. 18-19.

The Spartans return home the following weekend to host Winnipeg Oct. 25-26 at the Langley Events Centre.

On Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, TWU will host Brandon in a rematch of last year’s U SPORTS championship final, which the Spartans won in three sets, and last year’s Canada West final, which the Bobcats won in five sets.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Trinity Western University takes national volleyball championship

The Spartans 22-match schedule features 12 home games, 10 road games and three bye weekends (Nov. 8-9, Jan. 3-4 and Feb. 7-8).

Winners of three of the last four U SPORTS championships, the Spartans enter the 2019-20 season on a quest for their seventh national title in program history. The University of Manitoba will host this year’s championship tournament Mar. 12-15.

TWU released the Spartans fall schedule this week.

Rams poker night

Defending Cullen Cup football champions Langley Rams will be hosting their third annual poker tournament fundraiser.

READ MORE: Langley Rams football team wins Cullen Cup

Play begins at 6 p.m. on June 29th at the Rotary fieldhouse in McLeod Athletic Park.

Tickets are $50 and cover dinner, one drink ticket and first buy in.

They can be ordered online at www.langleyrams.com, or email beth.thomas@langleyrams.com.

Rams won the 2018 Cullen Cup in Kelowna last October, defeating the Okanagan Sun 39 – 7 at the Apple Bowl.

They advanced to the Canadian Bowl Junior Football National Championship game with a 39-14 home win over the Ontario Football Conference champions Hamilton Hurricanes.

In the end, the Saskatoon Hilltops earned their fifth Canadian bowl at the expense of the Langley Rams, with a final score of 58-21.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley sidewalks too hot for dogs

Closed cars not the only dangerous places in summer heat

VIDEO: Decades of students give music teacher theatrical farewell

Belmont theatre students surprised Jamie Thomas with a memorable performance

Bette Midler rose not for sale in Langley

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

VIDEO: Fort Langley swingin’ to sounds of jazz this summer

Second annual music and arts festival gearing up for three-day event at end of July

‘Canada’s best kept secret’ program in Aldergrove a secret no more

Aldergrove sea and navy cadets held their annual ceremonial review on Saturday

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Two men arrested after cash, drugs, valuables found in Burnaby condos

Part of a six-month probe into alleged drug ring in Lower Mainland

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Suspicious fire destroys two trailers at Cultus Lake mobile home park

One 42-year-old male in custody arrested nearby at 1:30 a.m. on June 12

MindFull exhibition focusing on Corey Hirsch’s mental health battles

Robert Bateman Secondary School students’ artwork on display at The Reach

Man thrown from motorcycle in Surrey crash

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

Most Read