SPORTS BRIEFS: BMX champ win pump bike qualifiers, Swimmer shatters club record, TWU soccer teams struggle

Bailey Herbert, seen here in a 2018 photo, set a new club record while swimming for Canada at the World Championships. (file)

Langley BMX champion Violet Cejalvo won the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Canadian qualifying event in Nanaimo over the weekend.

Karsen Tielen of Maple Ridge was second and Alaina Henderson of Encinitas, Calif. came in third

The second annual event took place at the Beban Park pump tracks, named in memory of the late world champion downhill mountain bike racer Steve Smith.

Unlike BMX, in pump track racing, riders use the momentum of their bikes and the force of their body to propel themselves over bumps in the track called rollers and rounding corners high onto berms.

There is no pedaling.

As first place finisher, Cejalvo receives an all-expenses-paid trip to the world championship final in Switzerland in October.

First place in the men’s division was taken by Nanaimo’s Ben Leslie for the second straight year. Jacob Jewett of Squamish came in second, Mitch Landry came in third and Nate Berkheimer of Nanaimo came in fourth.

Herbert sets new LOSC record at World Jr. Championships

Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmer Bailey Herbert set a new club record at the FINA World Jr. Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Herbert, 16 was a member of Team Canada at the event, which ran from August 20th – 25th.

Composed of top swimmers in Canada from 14 to 18 years of age, the team came away with a total of two gold, five silver and 5 bronze medals.

Herbert placed 15th and set a new club record in the 50 metre breaststroke.

This was the seventh FINA World Jr Championships, designed to bring together and discover future stars of aquatics.

Over 1000 of the best swimmers in the world ranging from 14 – 18 years of age represented a total of 107 Nations at the FINA World Jr. Championships in Budapest, Hungary from

Team Canada finished fifth overall.

Rowing for Canada

Langley’s Andrea Proske and rowing partner Gabrielle Smith posted a second-place and first-place finish in the women’s double sculls at the World Rowing Championships at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria.

On Monday, Proske and Smith surged through the 1500 metre mark, trying to close the gap on the American pair, before running out of water.

Wednesday, they came back to finish first in their heat and qualify for the semifinals.

As many as 59 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games places are up for grabs at the event, which continues until Sunday (Sept. 1).

Spartans lose to Western Washington

Trinity Western women’s soccer team fell 4-0 to visiting Western Washington in a preseason contest Tuesday (Aug. 27th) at Chase Office Field.

Playing in their first home game since returning from a five-match tour in England, the Langley-based Spartans were bettered on their home pitch, with the Vikings scoring three in the first half before adding to their lead with an early tally in the second half.

TWU goalie Hannah Miller of Langley made three saves on the night, while Claire Henninger stopped both shots she faced in 72 minutes of play before being replaced by Erin Smith.

The Spartans return to the pitch Saturday when they host Concordia University at 1 p.m. in TWU’s final game of its preseason schedule.

The two-time defending Canada West champion Spartans opens their Canada West regular season schedule Sept. 6-7 with home games against UBC and Victoria.

“I’m disappointed for my team because I thought we worked really hard and did some positive things early,” said TWU Coach Graham Roxburgh.

“I thought they (Washington) had a little bit more bite and hunger, but I was really pleased with how some of our players responded.”

TWU was 2-0-3 in its five games in England, including wins against Liverpool FC U21 and West Bromwich Albion.

Spartan men’s Ssoccer drop tight contest at UBC

Trinity Western men’s lost 3-2 on the road against UBC, dropping a tough decision after holding a second-half lead Sunday afternoon at Thunderbird Stadium.

It was the second loss in a row for the Langley-based Spartans, who dropped their Canada West season season opener in a 3-0 loss to the University of Victoria Vikes Friday night at Centennial Stadium in Victoria, B.C.

“I was really happy with our team performance today,” said TWU Head Coach Mike Shearon.

“Obviously, I feel bad for the group that we didn’t hold on for the win, but at the same time, I was really proud of the performance that we put out. UBC is a good team and they kept the ball well.

TWU hasn’t started a season with back-to-back losses in 18 years, when they also dropped games against UBC and Victoria to open the 2001 season.

Combining injuries with graduation, the Spartans had only four players in Sunday’s starting lineup who also featured as starters in last year’s Canada West final.

Six first-year Spartans earned playing time Sunday, with Shearon leaning on four rookies in his starting lineup.

