Sports briefs: Kodiaks win, again, Giants import draft

North Langley Kodiaks are champions, again.

Kodiaks defeated the Mission Niners 28-3 in Mission for the June 21 Valley Community Football League Spring Tackle championship game.

Graeme Goddard lead the way for Kodiaks defence with six solo tackles. Quarterback Trey Jones threw for 115 yards and one touchdown while Kodiaks Terrel Jones led the receivers with 76 yards and one TD.

The running game racked up gains with Ethan Bernardin taking 90 yards and one TD, Kai Thomas 69 yards and one TD, and Jun Jun Cadacio 29 yards.

Special teams executed an onside kick that was caught in the air by Trehjen Bhullar and run in for a 55 yard TD.

Giants draft Slovak player

With the 59th overall pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants selected 2002-born Slovakian defenceman Samuel Knazko.

Giants GM Barclay Parneta said Knazko boasts an “impressive” resume.

“According to our sources, Samuel was one of the best defencemen available in this draft,” Parneta declared.

Playing in a U20 league in Finald, Knazko scored two goals and added 15 assists for 17 points in 49 games played.

Most Read