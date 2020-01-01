Langley Atom goaltender Lucy Ladefoged tastes victory after her team won gold at the Angels on Ice tournament at the Langley Sportsplex. (Andrea Ladefoged/special to Langley Advance Tines)

SPORTS BRIEFS: Langley medals at 'Angels' tournament, U18 curling at George Preston and TWU beats UCLA at volleyball

Local interest stories

Langley teams harvest medals at Angels on Ice tournament

Four Langley teams had some new neck ornaments at the end of the annual Angels on Ice tournament at the Sportsplex.

Atom and peewee teams took gold, while bantam and midget teams took silver.

This year, 40 teams from all over competed in the event, hosted by the Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association (LGIHA).

Organizer Andrea Ladefoged said that was a “significant” increase from the previous year, when there were 24 teams.

“Interest has been increasing by leaps and bounds. We’ve got one team from the Yukon, here for the first time, and teams from Portland Oregon and Seattle.”

Increased promotion of the event was also a factor, she added.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A Langley win at start of Angels On Ice tournament

Top U18 curlers play Langley

This year, 12 competing U18 teams from nine Lower Mainland communities are taking part in the annual Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League competition.

It gets underway Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Langley Curling Centre in the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Monica Ballard, one of the volunteers organizers of the event, described it as a chance to see “the future of curling.”

The event is open to the public. Admission is free.

Semi-final playoff games begin at 9:30 a.m. with the skills competition at 1 p.m. and playoff finals at 2 p.m.

An awards luncheon will be held between the semi-final and final playoff games.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the league, an organization for young players in Lower Mainland communities like the Langleys, that aims to emulate the approach of other youth-league sports in developing talent.

Spartans bite Bruins

Trinity Western men’s volleyball team beat UCLA Bruins 3-0 for their second straight win at the Can Am Volleyball Holiday Showcase Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

TWU players Eric Loeppky and Jackson Howe were standouts.

It was the second win in a row for the defending U SPORTS Spartans, who knocked off the two-time defending NCAA champion Long Beach State 3-2 the day before.

READ MORE: Trinity Western players helped Team Canada win at world volleyball competition

