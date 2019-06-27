Braiden Struss-Reid scored three times as the Tier 1 Thunder ended their losing streak. File photo

SPORTS BRIEFS: Thunder snap losing streak, LOSC at Chilliwack, Newlands closes racquetball

A roundup of Langley sports news

Thunder win

A reawakened Langley Thunder offence helped the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League team snap a five-game losing streak Tuesday.

Thunder scored five goals in each of the first and second periods, building a 10-4 lead in what became an 11-8 victory over the visiting New Westminster Salmonbellies at Langley Events Centre.

The victory improved Langley to 6-10, pulling them even with the Salmonbellies in the standings for seventh place with just two regular season games remaining. The top eight make the post-season.

Braiden Struss-Reid scored three times, Kyle Brunsch had a pair of goals and three assists. Jordan Daniel and Chase Moore had a two each and Cooper Gettel finished with a goal and four points.

READ ALSO: Langley Thunder fall to Burnaby in Western Lacrosse Association play

LOSC wins in Chilliwack

Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers have some medals to remember the 2019 Summer Age Group Championship in Chillwack on the weekend.

Sienna Harder, 12, earned a silver medal in the 100 metre breaststroke and bronze in the 200 metre breaststroke.

Madison Belgica, 12, won bronze in the 400 metre individual medley and Macey Larson, 11, won a bronze medal in the 100 metre breaststroke.

Newlands racquetball closes

The end of June will mark the closure of Newlands Racquet Sports and Fitness Club.

The racquetball courts and aerobics studios will shut down, confirmed general manager Vonda Dickman, “with the intent to re-imagine the space to better serve our community.”

In 2017 the squash courts at Newlands were closed and converted into a child care space.

“We would like to express appreciation to the community and our members for many years of support,” she concluded.

In May, the facility hosted the Canadian National Racquetball Championships, which saw 14-year-old Langley teen Riley Sommerville defeat adult players to become the new national AB champion.

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

