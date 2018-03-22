Joel McCready scored three times but the Vancouver Stealth fell 13-10 to the Colorado Mammoth on March 17. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Stealth continue to struggle

Vancouver NLL team has just one win in 13 games this season

A longshot to begin with, the Vancouver Stealth’s fading playoff hopes took another blow on Saturday night, leaving the team with virtually no margin for error.

The Stealth dropped a 13-10 decision to the visiting Colorado Mammoth at the Langley Events Centre, dropping their record to 1-12.

Vancouver needs to run the table to even remotely have a shot at a second consecutive NLL post-season berth as they trail the Calgary Roughnecks (5-7) by 4.5 games with five games remaining.

The Stealth do play Calgary twice over the final six weeks and would need to win both (and by a combined dozen goals or more to win the tiebreaker should they both finish with identical 6-12 records).

Vancouver’s first step towards even keeping that a reality is this Saturday night as they head to Denver to complete the home-and-home series with the Mammoth.

The Stealth fell behind 4-1 in the most recent game between the West Division foes but rallied to tie the score at eight early in the fourth quarter. The Mammoth would score four of the next five goals for the 13-10 victory.

Colorado burned Vancouver with the man advantage, scoring four times on five power-play opportunities.

“We are struggling right now, I do not think that is a secret. But it shows the true character of the team when we keep getting knocked down and we keep getting up,” said Joel McCready, who led the Stealth with three goals.

“Every time you go out on the floor it is bigger than yourself, you are playing for your family, you are playing for your friends and you are playing for your teammates.

“Nobody in that room is running away, we may be getting hit but we are showing up and ready to swing back at our opponents.”

Tony Malcom (two goals, three assists) was one of three Stealth players with five-point games, alongside Rhys Duch and Logan Schuss, who both had a goal and four helpers .

James Rahe, Pat Saunders and Corey Small each had a goal with Small adding a pair of assists.

Eric Penney finished with 42 saves in the loss.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers
Next story
Langley trio in Stratford to compete for national seniors curling titles

Just Posted

Langley-based rabbit rescue pleads for foster homes

The Aldergrove-centred Small Animal Rescue Society needs foster families to take new bunnies.

Langley trio in Stratford to compete for national seniors curling titles

A hubsand, wife, and friend are on their way to Ontario to play in the Canadian championships.

LETTER: Grateful for any support on interim tree protection bylaw for Langley

Letter writer Brian Cameron tries clarifying his stance on ALR and trees after councillor’s letter.

Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Snow expected at higher elevations

A Royal challenge awaits Giants as post-season begins

Playoff hockey at Langley Events Centre March 27 and 29, including a nationally televised game

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Stealth continue to struggle

Vancouver NLL team has just one win in 13 games this season

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

B.C. landlords collect too much personal information, watchdog says

Report suggests low vacancy rates lead landlords to believe they can collect whatever info they want

Most Read