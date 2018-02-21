Stealth struggles lead to coaching shuffle

New assistant coaches in charge of offence and defence for Vancouver

At 1-9 and dead last in the National Lacrosse League, the Vancouver Stealth have shaken up their coaching staff.

The club has replaced both the offensive and defensive coaches ahead of this Saturday’s contest.

Art Webster takes over defensive coaching duties from John Lintz while Kevin Alexander will guide the offence in place of Jim Milligan.

“Our roster is extremely talented and is stocked with champions who are much better than our record indicates. The coaching changes that we have made were done with that talent in mind and the opportunities that still exist in the second half of the season,” said Stealth president and general manager Doug Locker.

“We have the utmost respect for the work that Jim and John did and thank them for their hard work and efforts.”

This is Webster’s second stint with the Stealth. He served as an assistant coach from 2007 to 2015 and was on the staff at the height of the team’s success, when they won the Champion’s Cup in 2010 and finished runner-up in both 2011 and 2013.

He currently works as an assistant coach for the Western Lacrosse Association’s Victoria Shamrocks and has five Mann Cups on his resume, three as a coach and two as a player. He is also a member of both the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame and the Victoria Shamrocks Hall of Fame.

Alexander was already on the Stealth coaching staff as an assistant coach. This is his eighth season with the organization.

He also has head coaching experience with the Syracuse Smash of the MILL as well as working as an assistant in the NLL with Calgary (2006 and 2007) and Portland (2008 and 2009).

As a player, Alexander won a pair of NLL championships and two more WLA titles. He also won the WLA scoring five times in his 10-year career.

Alexander is a member of the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the Victoria Shamrocks Hall of Fame.

The Stealth host the New England Black Wolves on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.



