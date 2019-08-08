(Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Strong young defencemen joins Giants ranks

Ahead of the fall hockey season, the Vancouver G-Men sign a 16-year-old Burnaby player

A 16-year-old defenceman will join the Vancouver Giants when they hit home ice in Langley next month.

Today, Giants general manager Barclay Parneta confirmed the signing of Burnaby’s Nicco Camazzola.

“Physically, Nicco was one of the toughest defencemen to play against in the B.C. major midget league,” Parneta said.

Signed to a standard WHL player agreement, Camazzola is the third player selected by the Giants in the 2018 WHL bantam draft who has signed with the team.

Originally selected by the Giants in the fourth round (78th overall) in the 2018 WHL bantam draft, the 6 ft. 1 in., 187-pound Camazzola was the first defenceman selected by the Giants at that draft. He joins forward Zack Ostapchuk (Round 1) and goaltender Drew Sim (Round 3). Camazzola will attend his second training camp with the Giants beginning Friday, Aug. 23.

“We are happy with how his development is trending and we expect him to be a key contributor on our blueline in the years to come,” Parneta said.

And in 40 games with the BCMML’s Vancouver Northeast Chiefs, he registered six assists and a team-high 78 penalty minutes. He also appeared in all five of the Chiefs playoff games in 2019.

As a bantam, he scored twice and added eight assists for 10 points along with 54 penalty minutes in 30 games with the Canadian Sports School Hockey League’s Burnaby Winter Club.

The Giants are “thrilled” to welcome Nicco and the Camazolla family to the Vancouver Giants organization, the GM said.

RELATED STORY: Vancouver Giants forward Sourdif named to Canadian team for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Previous story
SPORTS BRIEFS: Who’s the best lifeguard, Best in BBall at Langley Events Centre, LOSC medal harvest and more

Just Posted

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Evening vigil planned after death at Langley skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Strong young defencemen joins Giants ranks

Ahead of the fall hockey season, the Vancouver G-Men sign a 16-year-old Burnaby player

Movie in Aldergrove park returns with ‘The Neverending Story’

Hosted by Aldergrove Business Association and packed with free festivities and candy

VIDEO: Pair brutally stab and steal calf from rural Langley dairy farm

Surveillance footage shows two people attacking and loading dying calf into luxury vehicle

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

ZZ Top cancels PNE concert due to drummer’s illness

Frank Beard has been directed by doctors to recuperate before resuming performances

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Police make arrest, seize boats amid fraud investigation at Lower Mainland dealership

RCMP investigating alleged fraudulent business practices at Surrey’s Breakwater Marine

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Most Read