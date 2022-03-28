Swimming records fall at provincials for Langley athletes

Best personal, club, and provincial times recorded at Saanich competition

Katie Schroeder was among the Langley Olympian Swim Club members who medalled at the provincials earlier this month on Vancouver Island. (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Provincial and club records fell when members of the Langley & Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club hit the water in Saanich for the provincials earlier this month.

Sixteen Langley Olympian Swim Club swimmers competed against more than 450 others at the BC Winter Provincial Championships from March 10 to 13, and in doing so the local swim club made it to the podium many times, said office manager Christy Thompson.

The team broke not only 11 club records, but one provincial relay record, Thompson confirmed.

Katie Schroeder, 16, broke three club records and won five gold medals in the women’s 15 – 17 this weekend.

She broke records and won gold in the 50m backstroke with a best time of 29.12 and in the 200m backstroke with a best time of 2:15.60.

She broke a record during the 200m medley relay in the 50m SC backstroke with a best time of 28.08.

She also won gold in the 100m backstroke with a best time of 1:02.21, the 400m individual medley with a best time of 4:58.69, and in the 200m individual medley with a best time of 2:19.96.

She also won bronze in the 50m backstroke with a best time of 28.43.

Schroeder also achieved her Canadian trials qualifier time in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:58.69

Leila Fack, 15, broke three club records this weekend in the women’s 15 – 17.

She won gold and broke club records in the 50m butterfly with a best time of 28.13, the 50m freestyle with a best time of 26.46, and in the 100m butterfly with a best time of 1:01.76.

She also won silver in the 100m freestyle with a best time of 57.66.

Aiden Erickson, 16, competed in the men’s 15 – 17.

He won gold in 400m individual medley with a best time of 4:36.37.

He won silver in the 1,500m freestyle with a best time of 16:14.79.

He also won silver in the 800m freestyle and broke and club record with a best time of 8:27.78.

Erickson also achieved his Canadian seniors trials qualifying time in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:36.37, the 1,500m freestyle with a time of 16:14.79, and in the 800m freestyle with a time of 8:27.78.

Jihoon Bae, 14, won silver and broke the Langley Olympians Club Record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:00.64 in the men’s 13 – 14.

He also won bronze in the 200m freestyle with a best time of 2:03.50, and in the 100m freestyle with a best time of 56:06.

Bae also broke the club record in the 50m butterfly with a best time of 27.26

Macey Larson, 14, competed in the women’s 13 – 14 division, winning gold in the 200m breaststroke with a best time of 2:39.15 and in the 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:15.82.

She also won silver in the 50m breaststroke with a best time of 35.12.

Yeonwoo Choi, 14, won gold in the 50m breaststroke with a best time of 35.08 in the women’s 13-14 category.

She also won silver in the 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:16.49 and bronze in the 200m breaststroke with a best time of 2:47.55.

Alex Velicico, 13, competed in the men’s 13 – 14 division, where he won silver in the 100m backstroke with a best time of 1:03.75, and in the 200m backstroke with a best time of 2:16.92.

He also achieved his Canadian junior qualifying times in the 400m individual medley, 100m backstroke, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1,500m freestyle.

Madisen Jacques, 16, won bronze in the 200m butterfly with a best time of 2:21.40 and in the 100m butterfly with a best time of 1:03.42 in the women’s 15 – 17 category.

Piyush Kaul,16, achieved his Canadian senior trials qualifying time in the 50m backstroke with a time 26.82, and in the 100m backstroke with a time of 57.93 for the men’s 15 – 17.

George Matheos, 17, also achieved his Canadian senior trials qualifying time in the men’s 15 – 17 800m freestyle with a time 8:39.51.

Danny Park, 14, achieved his Western Canadian time in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:16.42 in the men’s 13 -14 division.

The Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers also competed in team relay events the same weekend and won gold in four relays and also broke one provincial and two club records, Thompson said.

The women’s 15 – 17 200m medley team of Katie Schroeder, Sienna Harder, Madisen Jacques, and Leila Fack won gold and also broke a provincial and club record with a total time of 1:55.12.

The women’s 15 – 17 400m freestyle tTeam of Katie Schroeder, Madisen Jacques, Kim Schneider, and Leila Fack won gold and also broke the Olympians record with a total time of 3:53.98.

The women’s 15 – 17 200m free team of Katie Schroeder, Madisen Jacques, Gracie Maryschak, and Leila Fack won gold with a time of 1:48.35.

And, the women’s 15 – 17 800m free team of Katie Schroeder, Madisen Jacques, Kim Schneider, and Leila Fack won gold with a time of 8:31.08.

“The Langley Olympians Swim Club placed fifth overall at the BC Provincial Championships and had some great personal and club achievements,” Thompson said.

The Olympians are now focused on what’s to come, including some upcoming meets, as well as the Canadian Swimming trials and Western Canadian Championships.

.

