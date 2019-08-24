George and Dianne Tidball’s family work together to keep the late Langley couple’s goals alive. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

tbird in Langley: Keeping their legacy alive

The Tidball family and tbird team strive to fulfill founders’ vision

A little more than five years ago now, the founders of Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) passed away.

But George and Dianne Tidball live on in almost every decision made about the future of this majestic 80-plus-acre equestrian complex in Langley.

The Tidball’s daughter, Jane, is the president and tournament director of tbird, and when growing and changing the park with her family and team, she’s motivated by the vision her parents shared to create a world-class competitive facility.

The late couple started Thunderbird 46 years ago, in 1973, on 26 acres near 200th Street and the freeway (where the Langley Cineplex – Colossus theatre stands today).

The couple were still around to oversee the move to the current digs at 248th Street and 72nd Avenue back in 2000.

The focus of every family member (and every tbird staff member, for that matter) is to ensure the experience for competitors and spectators is constantly enhanced.

The matriarch, Dianne, was determined to make horse events accessible for everyone to watch and enjoy, and her family carries on that belief in how they focus on improvements and how they treat people like the much welcomed visitors they are.

No matter what the Tidball family gets up to at tbird – whether it be adding grandstand or a playground, building new barns, or expanding trails – rest assured that everything they do will be with an eye to the future and a loving nod to the past.

READ MORE: tbird drives boost in Langley agri-tourism

and

World cup: A party within a party in Langley

