Teddy Bear Toss date announced

Giants player Bowen Byram and a pile of plush toys that landed during last year’s Teddy Bear Toss. (File)

Mark the date.

Vancouver Giants 2019 Teddy Bear Toss hockey game will take place at Rogers Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8th (4 p.m.) against the Tri-City Americans.

All proceeds from the sale of 50/50 raffle tickets and the sale of teddy bears on the concourse will be donated to charity.

“We’re happy to partner with the Vancouver Canucks for this initiative,” said Giants President, Governor and Majority Owner, Ron Toigo. “We’re looking forward the opportunity of showcasing our world-class product in the largest hockey facility in British Columbia.”

Toigo added, “Teddy Bear Toss has always been one of our marquee events, and hosting the event this year at Rogers Arena will only add to the excitement and mystique of the game.”

Fans who attend the Teddy Bear Toss game are encouraged to bring brand new stuffed toys with them. When the Giants score their first goal of the game, fans can then throw their stuffed toys onto the ice. All items will then be gathered and donated to local children’s charities.

Important Notes:

– All Vancouver Giants season tickets holders will be assigned tickets closely mirroring their seat locations at the Langley Events Centre.

– Giants and Canucks season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase additional pre-sale tickets to 2019 Teddy Bear Toss.

– General public tickets for 2019 Teddy Bear Toss go on sale in early October.

Recent Vancouver Giants Teddy Bear Goal Scorers:

2018 – Bowen Byram

2017 – Bowen Byram

2016 – James Malm

2015 – Ty Ronning

2014 – Jackson Houck

2013 – Trent Lofthouse

2012 – Trevor Cheek

2011 – Brett Kulak

2010 – Michael Burns

2009 – Craig Cunningham

