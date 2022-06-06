Three basketball players from Langley, and one from Aldegrove, will be representing B.C.

Lainey Shelvey is one of four Langley-area players who will be representing B.C. on the national stage in August. (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Three players from Langley and one from Aldergrove will be playing for B.C. this August.

Langley’s Lainey Shelvey and Taelor Coxford, who played on the same Langley Christian Lightning team, and Aldergrove’s Cassidy Buchanan, who played for the Brookswood Bobcats, are on the roster of Basketball BC under-18 provincial girls team, which will represent the province at the Canada Summer Games – while Logan Stewart, from Brookswood Secondary School, was named to the U15 boys team which will play for B.C. at the Canada Basketball National championships.

The Summer Games will be held August 6 – 21 in Ontario’s Niagara region, while the Canada Basketball Boys 15U National Championships will run August 1 – 6, in Edmonton, AB.

Shelvey, who was drafted by Simon Fraser University, was named by the BC Secondary Schools Girls Basketball Association as one of the province’s top Double-A tier players to watch for.

Coxford, who went to UBC, led the Lightning to a 2022 AA Provincial Championship and a 24-1 record, averaging 23 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists per game.

Buchanan, who went to Trinity Western University, was named an All-Star at the AAA seniors girls basketball provincial championships, and MVP at the Eastern Fraser Valley senior girls basketball championships, where Brookswood won the championship.

In February, Stewart and the Brookswood Bobcats made the quarter finals of the 2022 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational at Langley Events Centre, finishing seventh. Stewart received an honourable mention in the tournament all-stars list.

Usually, basketball at the Canada Summer games is for U17 teams, but the impact of the pandemic, which forced rescheduling of the games to 2022, saw the age group moved up to U18 teams.

