Township to hold COVID-safe baseball spring break baseball camps

Aldergrove minor baseball and North Langley Trappers run two week camps

Township baseball’s first spring break baseball camps are now open for registration.

A joint venture between Aldergrove Minor Baseball and North Langley Trappers – camps will run during the two weeks of spring break this year.

The program will be offered to the 7U, 9U, 11U, 13U, and 15U divisions.

All clinics will be run by head development coach Joe Germaine.

Each session will be one hour in length Monday through Friday, March 15 to 19 and then again, March 22 to 26, at a cost of $125 per week.

All sessions will be held at Aldergrove Athletic Park inside the batting cages.

Restrictions and social distancing measures will in place to keep everyone safe against the spread of COVID-19.

There will be a limit of eight players per session.

People can visit www.aldergroveminorbaseball.com to submit questions and register.

