Trinity Western women’s volleyball team takes out Mount Royal

Langley-based team remains atop the Canada West standings

Trinity Western women’s volleyball team knocked off Mount Royal for the second straight night, winning 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-18) Saturday in Calgary.

With the win, TWU improves to 18-2 on the season and remains atop the Canada West standings.

Hilary Howe led the Spartans in attacks with a total of 14 kills.

“We really had to work hard to earn points,” said TWU head coach Ryan Hofer.

“Mount Royal is a team that makes you work for your points, so we had to claw and scrape for everything we got.”

READ MORE: A record-setting streak for Trinity Western women’s volleyball team

Including the regular season and playoffs, TWU is 16-0 all-time against Mount Royal.

TWU is back in the province of Alberta next weekend as the Spartans travel to Edmonton to play MacEwan Feb. 8-9.

Meanwhile, the No. 3-ranked Trinity Western men’s volleyball team took all six sets from its weekend trip to play Mount Royal, winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-18) Saturday.

With the win, TWU, who has clinched a playoff spot, moves into second place with a 14-4 record. MRU drops to 13-5 and is now tied with Alberta for third in the Canada West standings.

Spartans are now 12-2 all-time against Mount Royal.

Their last loss against MRU was Nov. 27, 2015 when the Cougars won in five sets in Langley.

Up next, TWU will travel to Edmonton to play MacEwan Feb. 8-9.

