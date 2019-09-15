TWU runners sweep Apple Ridge Run in Washington State

TWU runner Joanna Williams won Saturday afternoon at the Apple Ridge Run Cross Country Course at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. (TWU photo)

It was first-place sweep for the Spartans at Central Washington University’s cross country invitational, with Joanna Williams and Langley native Nick Colyn each winning Saturday afternoon (Sept. 14) at the Apple Ridge Run Cross Country Course.

In a field which featured top-ranked U.S. runners, including from Central Washington, Western Washington, Simon Fraser and Saint Martin’s, Colyn and Williams from Langley-based Trinity Western University beat all comers to open the 2019 cross country season.

On the women’s side, Williams finished first with a time of 14:51 over four kilometres with teammate Mikaela Smart a close second.

Shane Wiebe, TWU director and head coach of track and field and cross country called Williams “phenomenal.”

“She came to me earlier in the season and said ‘this is going to be a different year’ and she proved that today,” Wiebe said.

“You could just tell she was locked in and focused, running both hard and relaxed. Same with Mikaela as she also looked really great today. Nick is obviously our strongest runner and proved that in spades today. Right from the start straight to the finish he looked really strong and comfortable out there.”

TWU assistant coach, cross country and middle distance Kathy Andrews called iot a “great first season race.”

“Our three fifth-years did amazing, coming away with two firsts and one second-place finish. Our girls really stood out today too, and are going to be a force both in Canada West and U SPORTS.”

On the men’s side, Colyn crossed the line in first with a time of 18:39 over the six-kilometre race.

SPARTAN RESULTS

MEN

1st– Nick Colyn– 18:39.41

30th– Josh Woolgar– 20:29.59

40th– Levi Osterwalder– 20:57.64

50th– Kaelen House – 22:06.51

53rd– Nathanael Fehringer– 22:34.86

56th– Connor Byrne – 23:28.48

WOMEN

1st– Joanna Williams – 14:51.63

2nd– Mikaela Smart – 15:10.44

7th– Jouen Chang – 15:30.30

8th– Jennifer Kits (Shannon) – 15:31.27

9th– Cassidy Hutchison – 15:32.12

13th– Christina Sevsek– 15:37.81

26th– Julie Sevsek– 16:07.96

27th– Natalia Wazny– 16:16.30

34th– Rachel Ward – 16:49.51

35th– Maddie Gibson – 16:51.09

Up next,Spartans will send a group to the Vikes Invitational in Victoria Sept. 28.

