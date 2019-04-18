UFV wrestling program suspends operations

Team model scrapped, individual athletes will still be supported by the school

The University of the Fraser Valley Athletics and Recreation has suspended operations of its wrestling program for the 2019-20 season.

The school made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, stating that individual wrestlers will continue to be supported by the university if the wrestlers decide to purse eligibility in Canada West and U Sports competition. They are also free to transfer to other wrestling programs.

Suspension of the team includes the removal of athletic therapy, strength and conditioning services, athletic scholarship or tuition waivers, complimentary fitness centre access, early class registration and discounted parking at the school.

Wrestlers who wish to continue representing UFV must also pay for their own entry costs to any tournaments and all travel fees. They must also meet all academic requirements to ensure eligibility.

Athletes were sent complete details of all the requirements in an e-mail on Wednesday.

One of the eligibility requirements sent in the e-mail to athletes stated that the pursuit of any funding or sponsorships can not include Mid Valley Wrestling Club, an Abbotsford-based athletics club, or any sponsors or donors currently associated with UFV.

The requirement including no funding and sponsorships with MVWC was then removed, with the school now stating that they strongly recommend that wrestlers use other sources.

“The purpose of the clause in the letter is to ensure other sources of funding, in addition to Mid Valley, might be sought out and that the athletes do not inundate just one source that has limited funds,” stated Dave Pinton, the director of communications for UFV. “Previously, athletes have independently approached Mid Valley for additional financial support, often as the only source they approach. Mid Valley has obliged these requests and often helped where possible.”

He added that UFV Athletics would not decline a wrestler eligibility if they sourced funding from Mid Valley, but that they are recommending they diversify their search to include others. Pinton also said that UFV Athletics is grateful for the support Mid Valley has provided in the past.

The original statement on the program’s suspension released by the school, which can be found on the Cascades website, stated: “Various stakeholders, including several wrestlers and community coaches, have privately and publicly expressed different visions and expectations for the UFV program. These approaches do not all align philosophically or practically with the university’s vision for a varsity wrestling team. For wrestling to be a successful varsity program in the future, we need to explore and evaluate all potential models rather than rushing to decisions.”

“Suspending the program for the 2019-20 season acknowledges the challenges athletes, community coaches, and the university have experienced within the existing wrestling model,” Steve Tuckwood, director of athletics and recreation at UFV told the website. “Moving to an individual model is a compromise aimed at supporting athletes and maintaining wrestling in a modified form at UFV.”

The suspension of the team’s operations comes less than three weeks after The News reported on Cascades wrestlers unhappiness with the coaching situation with the team.

Program founder Raj Virdi and the school parted ways in November, with his assistant coach Gurjot Kooner leaving about a month later.

Facilities coordinator and former national wrestling champion Stacie Anaka then took over as head coach on an interim basis for several months, but then stepped down at the end of the season.

For more on the team, visit gocascades.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby sets new Abbotsford Centre record

Just Posted

Aldergrove Easter event line-up for families staying local

Easter egg hunts in apple orchards, bouncy castles, facepainting, bunny-petting and more.

Young ukulele players wow Langley audience

The performance highlights several upcoming concerts.

Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Langley gymnasts golden at provincials

LGF and Flip City win multiple all-around champion awards

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Rare ‘Snow Tower’ tree blooming in Vancouver city park

A plant rarely grown in Canada is now flowering at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

VIDEO: Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby sets new Abbotsford Centre record

Debut event sells over 1,000 tickets at the door on Saturday

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Most Read